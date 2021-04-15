Gunfire injures two people in Winston-Salem

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Winston-Salem on Thursday night, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. on Piedmont Circle in the city's northeastern section, according to WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal's news gathering partner.
No information was immediately available about the severity of the victims’ injuries, the television station reported. No arrests have been made.
336-727-7299
John Hinton
