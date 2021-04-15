 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunfire injures two people in Winston-Salem
0 comments

Gunfire injures two people in Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Winston-Salem on Thursday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. on Piedmont Circle in the city's northeastern section, according to WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal's news gathering partner.

No information was immediately available about the severity of the victims’ injuries, the television station reported. No arrests have been made.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News