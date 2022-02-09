Gunfire near campus locks down Winston-Salem Prep on Wednesday morning, authorities say

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a school resource officer heard gunshots near campus. It was later determined that the shooting happened off campus, Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

She said deputies went to the school to ensure the safety of the students. No one at the school was injured.

It was not immediately clear if the lockdown had been lifted Wednesday afternoon or if anyone off campus had been shot.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrived at the school and assumed the investigation, Howell said.

“The students and staff in the school remained safe throughout the entirety of the incident,” Howell said.

She referred additional questions to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said officers were investigating a report of a shooting that happened at a house across from the school. She did not immediately provide additional information.

