Gunfire on Indiana Avenue leads to charges for two Winston-Salem men. One of them was convicted for his role in 2018 fatal shooting at Wake Forest University.

A man charged after a 2018 fatal shooting on the campus of Wake Forest University is one of two people facing charges in connection with gunfire that happened last month in the 3100 block of Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem.
Malik Patience Smith, 20, of Richard Allen Way, the man convicted in connection with the Wake Forest incident, is now charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. Smith was arrested on North Jackson Avenue.
Dasean Aaron Hunter, 25, of Rolling Meadow Court is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon in the Indiana Avenue gunfire, Winston-Salem police said Thursday. Hunter was arrested Nov. 17 at his home. Officers seized a 9 mm handgun at that scene.
Smith is in the jail with no bond allowed. Hunter was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $15,000, police said.
Winston-Salem police arrived at 3:32 a.m. Nov. 17 at Mo's Chicken & Grocery 2 Go after they received a report of two people firing a gun indiscriminately in the parking lot, police said.
No one was injured, and there was no property damage because of the gunfire, police said. Investigators said they then linked Smith and Hunter to the shooting.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's violent firearm investigations team investigated the shooting, and the department's gang unit assisted in the investigation based on its familiarity with Hunter and Smith, police said.
In April 2020, Smith pleaded guilty to charges related to death of Najee Ali Baker, 21, a Winston-Salem State University football player who was fatally shot in 2018 on the Wake Forest University's campus.
Smith was accused of bringing a gun onto campus and pointing that gun at another man while Jakier Shanique Austin, 24, shot Baker. Smith was sentenced to serve about two years in prison.
Last year, Austin pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection to Baker's death and was sentenced to serve about seven years in prison.
State prison records show that Smith served five months in prison before he was released in September 2020. Smith was then placed on parole until those conditions ended on June 13.
336-727-7299