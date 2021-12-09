Gunfire on Indiana Avenue leads to charges for two Winston-Salem men. One of them was convicted for his role in 2018 fatal shooting at Wake Forest University.

A man charged after a 2018 fatal shooting on the campus of Wake Forest University is one of two people facing charges in connection with gunfire that happened last month in the 3100 block of Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Malik Patience Smith, 20, of Richard Allen Way, the man convicted in connection with the Wake Forest incident, is now charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. Smith was arrested on North Jackson Avenue.

Dasean Aaron Hunter, 25, of Rolling Meadow Court is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon in the Indiana Avenue gunfire, Winston-Salem police said Thursday. Hunter was arrested Nov. 17 at his home. Officers seized a 9 mm handgun at that scene.

Smith is in the jail with no bond allowed. Hunter was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $15,000, police said.

Winston-Salem police arrived at 3:32 a.m. Nov. 17 at Mo's Chicken & Grocery 2 Go after they received a report of two people firing a gun indiscriminately in the parking lot, police said.

