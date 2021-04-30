Gunfire on Liberty Street leaves at least one person injured

A drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon left at least one person injured. Blood was visible on the sidewalk and on North Liberty Street near East Fourteenth Street around 1:30 p.m.
Forsyth County EMS took at least one gunshot victim to the hospital.
After the gunfire, a black Dodge Charger with bullet holes was parked nearby.
Police used a K9 to investigate the scene.
Officers also spoke to possible witnesses in the area.
This is a developing story and it will be updated.
