Gunfire on Liberty Street leaves at least one person injured

A drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon left at least one person injured. Blood was visible on the sidewalk and on North Liberty Street near East Fourteenth Street around 1:30 p.m.

Forsyth County EMS took at least one gunshot victim to the hospital.

After the gunfire, a black Dodge Charger with bullet holes was parked nearby.

Police used a K9 to investigate the scene.

Officers also spoke to possible witnesses in the area.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

