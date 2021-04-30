 Skip to main content
Gunfire on Liberty Street leaves at least one person injured
breaking

Shooting

An officer arrives with a police dog during an investigation of a shooting at North Liberty Street and 14th Street on Friday, April 30 in Winston-Salem. 

 Andrew Dye, Journal

A drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon left at least one person injured. Blood was visible on the sidewalk and on North Liberty Street near East Fourteenth Street around 1:30 p.m.

Forsyth County EMS took at least one gunshot victim to the hospital.

After the gunfire, a black Dodge Charger with bullet holes was parked nearby.

Police used a K9 to investigate the scene.

Officers also spoke to possible witnesses in the area.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

