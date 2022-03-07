Gunfire on U.S. 52 leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured. Winston-Salem police gather video, ask for tips in search for gunmen.

A young woman and a passenger in the car she was driving were both fatally wounded late Sunday night on southbound U.S. 52 when gunmen fired more than a dozen rounds from another moving car, Winston-Salem police said. Three others in the car were injured.
The driver, identified as Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, managed to exit U.S. 52 onto Liberty Street after she was shot but lost control of the 2019 Nissan Sentra she was driving near the intersection of Liberty and 25th Street. The Sentra collided with a vehicle unrelated to the shooting.
Gaskins, who was 20 years old, died at the scene, police said. A 19-year-old riding in the car, identified as Treshaun Raymond Milton, also had gunshot wounds and died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center. Passenger Deja Monae Taylor, 19, also was shot, and police said she was hospitalized in critical condition.
Two others riding in the car, Zion Christopher Glenn, 20, and Tamiya Denea Taylor, 20, were treated for injuries they suffered and were eventually released from medical care.
The shooters fired from the passenger side of a dark, four-door car that was in the left lane of southbound U.S. 52 as Gaskins drove south in the right lane, police said. Police said at least two passengers in the dark car leaned out of the windows and fired at the Sentra.
Police believe the shooting suspects continued south on U.S. 52 as Gaskins exited at Liberty Street.
The five people in the Sentra had been at the Cook Out on Akron Drive at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Capt. Steven Tollie, who leads criminal investigations for Winston-Salem police, said during a Monday afternoon news conference that it is believed the shooting victims may have encountered the shooters at the Cook Out, although there was apparently no trouble between the groups there.
The five people in the Sentra all ordered food at the Cook Out, and at about 11:36 p.m. left the restaurant and turned from Akron Drive south onto U.S. 52.
When police began their investigation about 11:39 p.m. Sunday, they first thought they were responding to a wreck at Liberty and 25th streets. When they arrived, police discovered there had been a shooting.
“The evidence at the scene made it clear to the officers that the female had suffered a gunshot wound,” Tollie said. “They determined the car had been fired into multiple times.”
During their investigation, police closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 between Akron Drive and Northwest Boulevard and closed the intersection of Liberty and 25th Streets. As the investigation moved forward, multiple evidence markers could be seen where police had placed them on U.S. 52.
U.S. 52 southbound remained closed until shortly before noon while police investigated. The intersection of 25th and Liberty streets did not reopen until around 1: 45 p.m. Monday.
Tollie said police are gathering video surveillance footage as part of their investigation.
Tollie said police are asking anyone who may have been at the Cook Out between 11 p.m. and 11:35 p.m., or who may have been traveling on U.S. 52 around that time, to come forward and contact police if they saw anything possibly related to the crime.
Police can be contacted at 336-773-7716. Witnesses also can contact Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows witnesses to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Authorities closed Highway 52 south from Akron Drive to Northwest Boulevard overnight during the investigation.