Gunfire on U.S. 52 leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured. Winston-Salem police gather video, ask for tips in search for gunmen.

Police believe the shooting suspects continued south on U.S. 52 as Gaskins exited at Liberty Street.

The five people in the Sentra had been at the Cook Out on Akron Drive at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Capt. Steven Tollie, who leads criminal investigations for Winston-Salem police, said during a Monday afternoon news conference that it is believed the shooting victims may have encountered the shooters at the Cook Out, although there was apparently no trouble between the groups there.

The five people in the Sentra all ordered food at the Cook Out, and at about 11:36 p.m. left the restaurant and turned from Akron Drive south onto U.S. 52.

When police began their investigation about 11:39 p.m. Sunday, they first thought they were responding to a wreck at Liberty and 25th streets. When they arrived, police discovered there had been a shooting.

“The evidence at the scene made it clear to the officers that the female had suffered a gunshot wound,” Tollie said. “They determined the car had been fired into multiple times.”