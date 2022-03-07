Gunfire on U.S. 52 leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured, Winston-Salem police say

Two people died and a 19-year-old is in critical condition after gunfire erupted on U.S. 52 on Sunday night, Winston-Salem police said.
Investigators say five people were in a Nissan Sentra, heading south on the highway, shortly after 11:30 p.m. when at least two occupants of a different car leaned from passenger windows and fired more than a dozen shots into the Sentra.
At least three people were hit, including the Nissan’s driver.
The Sentra exited onto Liberty Street, where the 20-year-old driver, Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of 25th Street and Liberty.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also found Treshaun Raymond Milton and Deja Monae Taylor at the crash site. Both were taken to Atrium Baptist Medical Center, where Milton died as a result of his injuries.
Deja Taylor is hospitalized in critical condition.
Two other victims in the highway attack, Zion Christopher Glenn, 20, and Tamiya Denea Taylor, 20, were treated for their injuries and released from medical care. Police did not specify whether they were injured by gunfire or in the resulting crash.
Investigators believe a dark-colored vehicle from which the shots were fired continued south on U.S. 52 after the shots were fired.
Authorities say that the victims had been at Cook out on Akron Drive before the shooting occured.
They ask that anyone who was at the restaurant or was on U.S. 52 between 11 and 11:40 p.m. contact detectives at 336-773-7716. Witnesses also can contact Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebooks.
The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows witnesses to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
U.S. 52 was closed from Akron Drive to Northwest Boulevard for more than 11 hours while police investigated overnight and into Monday.
Liberty Street between 25 and 28 streets remained closed Monday afternoon.
