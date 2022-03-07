Gunfire on U.S. 52 leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured, Winston-Salem police say

Police had the intersection of Liberty and East 25th streets closed Monday, March 7 for an investigation into a double homicide.

Two people died and a 19-year-old is in critical condition after gunfire erupted on U.S. 52 on Sunday night, Winston-Salem police said.

Investigators say five people were in a Nissan Sentra, heading south on the highway, shortly after 11:30 p.m. when at least two occupants of a different car leaned from passenger windows and fired more than a dozen shots into the Sentra.

At least three people were hit, including the Nissan’s driver.

The Sentra exited onto Liberty Street, where the 20-year-old driver, Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of 25th Street and Liberty.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found Treshaun Raymond Milton and Deja Monae Taylor at the crash site. Both were taken to Atrium Baptist Medical Center, where Milton died as a result of his injuries.

Deja Taylor is hospitalized in critical condition.