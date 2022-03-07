 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunfire on U.S. 52 leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured, Winston-Salem police say
0 Comments

Gunfire on U.S. 52 leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured, Winston-Salem police say

  • 0

Police had the intersection of Liberty and East 25th streets closed Monday, March 7 for an investigation into a double homicide.

Two people died and a 19-year-old is in critical condition after gunfire erupted on U.S. 52 on Sunday night, Winston-Salem police said.

Investigators say five people were in a Nissan Sentra, heading south on the highway, shortly after 11:30 p.m. when at least two occupants of a different car leaned from passenger windows and fired more than a dozen shots into the Sentra.

Liberty Street homicide

Family members gather at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Liberty Street at 25th Street on Monday morning, March 7, 2022. Police received a call about a shooting just before midnight. When police arrived on the scene they found multiple people had been shot. Two of the victims have died and one is in critical condition, police said.

At least three people were hit, including the Nissan’s driver.

The Sentra exited onto Liberty Street, where the 20-year-old driver, Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of 25th Street and Liberty.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found Treshaun Raymond Milton and Deja Monae Taylor at the crash site. Both were taken to Atrium Baptist Medical Center, where Milton died as a result of his injuries.

Deja Taylor is hospitalized in critical condition.

Two other victims in the highway attack, Zion Christopher Glenn, 20, and Tamiya Denea Taylor, 20, were treated for their injuries and released from medical care. Police did not specify whether they were injured by gunfire or in the resulting crash.

Liberty Street homicide

Two vehicles are crashed at the intersection of Liberty Street at 25th Street, Monday morning, March 7, 2022. Police received a call about a shooting just before midnight. 

Investigators believe a dark-colored vehicle from which the shots were fired continued south on U.S. 52 after the shots were fired.

Authorities say that the victims had been at Cook out on Akron Drive before the shooting occured.

They ask that anyone who was at the restaurant or was on U.S. 52 between 11 and 11:40 p.m. contact detectives at 336-773-7716. Witnesses also can contact Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebooks. 

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows witnesses to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

U.S. 52 was closed from Akron Drive to Northwest Boulevard for more than 11 hours while police investigated overnight and into Monday.

Liberty Street between 25 and 28 streets remained closed Monday afternoon.

Liberty Street homicide

Winston-Salem Police detectives talk with family members at the scene where a vehicle crashed at the intersection of Liberty Street at 25th Street on Monday morning. Police received a call about a shooting just before midnight. When police arrived on the scene they found multiple people had been shot.
Liberty Street homicide

Police evidence markers are placed across U.S. 52 Southbound near 25th Street as police investigate a shooting Monday morning, March 7, 2022. 

Authorities closed Highway 52 south from Akron Drive to Northwest Boulevard overnight during the investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lost rolls of film from the 1960's provide earliest known evidence of mummification

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert