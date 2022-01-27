Gunfire wounds three people in two separate shootings in Winston-Salem

Three people were wounded Wednesday night in two separate shootings in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Providence Pointe Lane in the city’s northwestern section.

Officers found Michael Seth Elworth, 33, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Elworth was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The shooting didn’t appear to be a random act, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

About an hour later, officers responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment in the 300 block of Glendale Drive in the city's western section, police said.

Officers found two victims, Malachi Omar Andrew, 19, and Aniyah Ethan Carter, 18, injured with gunshot wounds, police said.

Andrew and Carter were in stable condition after they were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

"The shooting on Glendale was not a random act," Boyd said. "We are following up on a few leads."