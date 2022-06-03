Gunman fired into a Kernersville car Thursday, authorities say

Kernersville police are investigating after someone fired into an occupied vehicle Thursday on N.C. 66 South, authorities said.
Officer responded at 6 p.m. to the 700 block of N.C. 66, Kernersville police said.
No injuries were reported, and investigators said that the shooting was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.
John Hinton
