Gunman robbed pizza business in Winston-Salem. Police ask for public's help to find him.
Police lights (copy)
Winston-Salem Police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

Police were called about 8:30 p.m. to Marco’s Pizza at 246 Jonestown Road. Store workers told officers that a man came into the store, approached the cash register and demanded money while holding a handgun.

The man took the cash, left the business and was last seen running east toward Frandale Drive.

Police conducted a K-9 track but didn't find the man.

The man was described as between 18 and 25 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black hoodie, black pants and blue surgical mask. He was carrying a black bookbag.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the case. Anyone with any information on this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc

