Gunman robs hotel off Hanes Mall Boulevard

A man with a gun robbed the Microtel Inn off Hanes Mall Boulevard on Friday evening, Winston-Salem Police said.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. to the hotel at at 100 Capitol Lodging Court. They learned that the gunman entered the business and approached the front desk, where he pointed the weapon at an employee and demanded money.

The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The suspect then fled the business on foot headed southwest behind the Outback Steakhouse. A police K-9 officer tracked the suspect to the area of Highland Oaks Apartments, but didn't find him.

Police said the suspect was between 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing faded blue jeans, a navy blue hoodie with white stripes, a gray toboggan, black sneakers and a black face covering.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information on this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100