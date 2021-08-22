Gunman robs Legends Arcade in Winston-Salem

A man with a handgun robbed Legends Arcade, 1221 W. Clemmonsville Road, on Saturday night.
An employee of the arcade told Winston-Salem Police that the gunman came in around 10:55 p.m., demanding money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
336-727-7420
