Gunman robs Ramada Inn in Winston-Salem

A gunman robbed the Ramada Inn at 531 Akron Drive late Friday afternoon, Winston-Salem Police said.

The robber approached hotel employees about 5:24 p.m., pointed a handgun at them and demanded money, police said in a news release. The suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

This investigation is in its early stages and no other information was immediately available. The case will be referred to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with any information on this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.