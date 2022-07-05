Gunman robs store in Winston-Salem

A man with a gun robbed the South Main Mart in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening, police said.
Store workers told Winston-Salem Police that the man entered the store around 10:30 p.m. The man walked to the front counter, displaying the gun and took an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
The store is at 4751 S. Main St.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the case. Anyone with information regarding this robbery or similar crimes is asked to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.