Gunman robs store in Winston-Salem

Store workers told Winston-Salem Police that the man entered the store around 10:30 p.m. The man walked to the front counter, displaying the gun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the case. Anyone with information regarding this robbery or similar crimes is asked to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.