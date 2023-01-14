 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunman tries to rob a Speedway convenience store in Winston-Salem

  • 0

Someone unsuccessfully tried to rob a Speedway convenience store early Saturday in southern Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Winston-Salem police responded at 2:29 a.m. to a reported armed robbery at the store in the 3600 block of South Main Street, police said.

Store personnel told officers that a suspect entered the business and demanded money while pointing a gun.

After seeing the gun, the store employees ran to safety inside the business, police said. The suspect then ran from the scene, heading north.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook. The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

