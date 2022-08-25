Gunshot claims life of Winston-Salem woman

A 28-year-old Winston-Salem woman has died after being shot in the head Monday on East 17th Street, police said.

Ashley Nichole Hartwell was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. behind a home on East 17th Street, where she lived, according to police. She died early Thursday morning.

Investigators say her death is classified as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.