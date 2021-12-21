Gunshot victim found critically injured in a car in Winston-Salem

A man was shot and wounded Tuesday as he sat in his car in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Police responded about 3:35 p.m. to a report of an accident at Akron Drive and Reynolds Boulevard, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Officers then found a 49-year-old man who had been shot inside his car, the television station reported. The man was taken to a hospital, and he was in critical condition Tuesday.
No further details were immediately available.
336-727-7299
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today