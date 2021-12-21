 Skip to main content
Gunshot victim found critically injured in a car in Winston-Salem
Gunshot victim found critically injured in a car in Winston-Salem

A man was shot and wounded Tuesday as he sat in his car in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Police responded about 3:35 p.m. to a report of an accident at Akron Drive and Reynolds Boulevard, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Officers then found a 49-year-old man who had been shot inside his car, the television station reported. The man was taken to a hospital, and he was in critical condition Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.

