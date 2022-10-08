Hammer used in large fight during youth football game at Glenn High

Several adults were injured Saturday morning in a fight during a youth football game at Glenn High School, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

A man sustained a head injury after he was hit with a hammer, Winston-Salem police said. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 11:14 a.m. to the school at 1600 Union Cross Road after they received a report of multiple people fighting at the youth football game, police said.

Officers received additional reports in which callers said that people had guns, and someone was hitting people with a hammer on the field, police said.

The game involved 6-year-old athletes, police said. None of the children were reported to be involved in the fight or injured.

After officers arrived, they saw several people arguing and fighting each other, police said. Officers then found the man with the head injury after being hit with a hammer.

“The unruly crowd had to be separated by team and multiple officers from the Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office,” police said.

Officers remained at the scene to keep the crowds apart while the incident was investigated, police said.

Investigators determined a man crossed the field to confront the other team, police said. Several adults from both teams then began fighting and a sledgehammer prop was used as a weapon by someone during the fight.

Several adults had minor cuts and scrapes from the fight, police said.

There was a heavy police presence at the school while officers identified the aggressors and witnesses, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information about the fight will be released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this fight can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336=276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.