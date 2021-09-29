Handgun confiscated from student at Paisley IB Magnet School in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem police officer confiscated a handgun Wednesday from a student's backpack at Paisley IB Magnet School, the latest in a rash of incidents involving guns in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, authorities said.
A tip that officials attributed to a local resident led to the gun's discovery, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page. The sheriff's office didn't indicate what time the gun was found.
The officer, who was working on a related investigation, found the student and secured the gun without incident, the sheriff's office said. No Paisley student or teacher was harmed.
The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus, the sheriff's office said. As in each of the recent cases involving guns found in schools, the sheriff's office didn't identify the student because the student is a juvenile.
"We will continue to work through these issues, but more importantly we will continue to work through them together," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "These issues we are working through are issues that affect our future and our children.
"And the future needs us now," Kimbrough said. "So let's continue to work together, stand together and make our schools and community safer."
School officials alerted parents a short time ago about the gun found on campus, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district. Paisley IB Magnet was never on lockdown as a result of the gun.
A message told parents that no students or staff were ever threatened or harmed and there was no altercation, Campbell said.
"We take these matters seriously and appreciate our student's heightened response and efforts in making us and our law enforcement partners aware of anything that is of concern," Campbell said. "We are here for students and encourage students and parents to remember if they know something or see something, to say something."
Another handgun was found Sept. 21 in a student's backpack at Reynolds High School, the sheriff's office said at the time.
A Sept. 8, a deputy confiscated a gun from a student at Parkland High School.
Those students also face charges of possessing a weapon on school grounds, authorities have said.
On Sept. 17, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police responded to Parkland High School after a reported shooting near the school as students left for the day.
No injuries were reported, but the incident rattled students and their parents. Winston-Salem police continue to search for the person who fired the shots.
Wednesday's incident at Paisley IB Magnet happened four weeks after a Mount Tabor High School student, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., 15, was shot and killed Sept. 1, allegedly by another student at that high school.
Maurice Evans Jr., 15, has been charged with murder in connection with Miller's death.
