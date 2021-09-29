Handgun confiscated from student at Paisley IB Magnet School in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem police officer confiscated a handgun Wednesday from a student's backpack at Paisley IB Magnet School, the latest in a rash of incidents involving guns in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, authorities said.

A tip that officials attributed to a local resident led to the gun's discovery, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page. The sheriff's office didn't indicate what time the gun was found.

The officer, who was working on a related investigation, found the student and secured the gun without incident, the sheriff's office said. No Paisley student or teacher was harmed.

The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus, the sheriff's office said. As in each of the recent cases involving guns found in schools, the sheriff's office didn't identify the student because the student is a juvenile.

"We will continue to work through these issues, but more importantly we will continue to work through them together," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "These issues we are working through are issues that affect our future and our children.

"And the future needs us now," Kimbrough said. "So let's continue to work together, stand together and make our schools and community safer."