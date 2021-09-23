Handgun found at Mount Tabor on Thursday, weeks after fatal shooting at the high school

A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy found a gun Thursday in a student’s backpack at Mount Tabor High School. It's the fourth gun found this month at local schools, and one of many instances of violence that have shaken the community.

An anonymous tip about the most recent gun on campus was received by the deputy who is assigned as a school resource officer at Mount Tabor, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy found the student and secured the weapon without incident, the sheriff's office said. All students and teachers were unharmed.

The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the student because of the student's age.

"We want to thank the community for their continuous support as well as the men and women that are working tirelessly 24/7 to prevent gun violence in our county," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We are committed and determined to change the atmosphere.

"We do not accept nor expect this narrative to continue," Kimbrough said. "We must continue to work diligently together to ensure our most valuable resources, our students and teachers, are safe. Without our teachers, we are an uneducated society."