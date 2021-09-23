Handgun found at Mount Tabor on Thursday, weeks after fatal shooting at the high school

A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy found a gun Thursday in a student’s backpack at Mount Tabor High School. It's the fourth gun found this month at local schools, and one of many instances of violence that have shaken the community.
An anonymous tip about the most recent gun on campus was received by the deputy who is assigned as a school resource officer at Mount Tabor, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy found the student and secured the weapon without incident, the sheriff's office said. All students and teachers were unharmed.
The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office didn't identify the student because of the student's age.
"We want to thank the community for their continuous support as well as the men and women that are working tirelessly 24/7 to prevent gun violence in our county," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We are committed and determined to change the atmosphere.
"We do not accept nor expect this narrative to continue," Kimbrough said. "We must continue to work diligently together to ensure our most valuable resources, our students and teachers, are safe. Without our teachers, we are an uneducated society."
Anyone with information about Thursday's incident is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.
People can anonymously submit text tips, photos and videos through the Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477.
Tuesday, a handgun also was found in a student's backpack at Reynolds High School, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Winston-Salem police and the sheriff's office received a tip that led to the discovery of the handgun on the high school's campus around 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.
No one was injured.
The student, who is a juvenile, will be charged with possessing a weapon on a school campus, the sheriff's office said.
The incident at Reynolds High happened 20 days after a Mount Tabor High student, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., 15, was shot and killed Sept. 1, allegedly by another student at that high school.
Maurice Evans Jr., 15, has been charged with murder in connection with Miller's death.
Following the shooting at Mount Tabor High, Reynolds High was placed on lockdown about 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 when concerns circulated on social media that the shooter from Mount Tabor High was head to Reynolds High.
Parkland High also has been the subject of online threats since the Mount Tabor shooting.
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police responded to Parkland last Friday after shots were fired at students, said Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
No injuries were reported, but the incident rattled students and parents. Winston-Salem police are searching for the person who fired the shots.
And on Sept. 8, a deputy confiscated a gun from a student at Parkland.
The student in that incident faces a charge of possessing a weapon on school grounds, the sheriff's office said at that time. The sheriff's office did not identify that student.
Other instances of violence in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools included a fight that broke out Sept. 14 at Parkland during which law enforcement officers used pepper spray on some students. An 18-year-old Winston-Salem resident has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the fight.
Later on Sept. 14, another fight happened at a soccer game between Parkland and Glenn at Glenn High School. A deputy dispersed more than 30 people during that incident. No injuries were reported.
