Hanes Mall clamps down on teens after couple attacked.

"We were doing our best to de-escalate the situation," Melton said. "In the beginning it was working, but then some of the ones that didn't have anything to do with the situation went haywire. The guys jumped on my boyfriend, and I was told that 15 minutes prior to this they were jumping another girl. It is a constant problem at that mall."

In the video posted to social media, the assault takes place near an empty Winston-Salem police cruiser that is parked in front of the mall.

Morris said the police car in the video was used by an off-duty officer working security at the mall, as many police officers do. The officers are armed and wear their uniforms, and park their cars in front of the mall as they do their jobs.

"They were inside the mall and had no idea what was going on out there," Morris said. When the call of an assault came in to police dispatchers, a unit on active patrol responded to the scene.

Melton said she was troubled that police were not around during the assault. She said the people who were bothering Pearsall's daughter and who assaulted her and her boyfriend claim to be gang members.