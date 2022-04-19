Hanes Park shootout suspect not competent to stand trial without treatment, judge rules

The man accused of killing his mother and grandmother before exchanging gunfire with police in Hanes Park will be admitted to Central Regional Hospital in Butner to undergo treatment for psychosis.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court determined the man is dangerous to himself and others.

Hall also ruled that William Coleman Scott, 27, is unable to understand the criminal proceedings against him because of his psychosis, that he cannot assist his defense attorney with his case and that he’s not mentally competent to represent himself in court.

Scott is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, Kimberly Kyle Scott, and his grandmother, Glenda Snow Corriher. Scott also is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder based on allegations he shot at a Winston-Salem police officer in addition to firing on a police substation.

Scott previously asked to have his right to counsel waived so that he could represent himself in court.

Paul James, his defense attorney, asked the court to determine whether Scott has the mental capacity to understand the charges against him, to assist James with his case or to represent himself.

A psychologist testified that Scott is not competent to participate in his own defense.

At the hospital, Scott will be treated for his psychosis under Hall’s order, the judge said. If or when Scott’s psychosis is sufficiently mediated, he must undergo further treatment to restore his mental capacity, Hall said.

Under state law, Scott would be returned to court to stand trial for the charges against him if his mental capacity is restored.

Until Scott is taken to the hospital, he will remain in the custody of the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Hall said Scott is presumed innocent of the charges against him but pointed to the Forsyth County grand jury that determined last year that Scott killed two people and then "went on a shooting rampage."

Scott didn't testify at Tuesday's hearing.

After Hall made his ruling, Scott exchanged words with his defense attorney. Scott then told Hall that he objected to his order.

"I have a right to a trial by a jury," Scott said.

As two bailiffs escorted Scott from the courtroom, he asked, "Why have a competency hearing if I'm not allowed to speak?"

Scott is accused of firing more than dozen bullets at the police substation on North Point Boulevard on June 14, 2021, and then leading police on a car chase and, later, a foot chase through Hanes Park, all the while shooting at officers. Three police officers shot and injured Scott in the park.

Law enforcement agencies found the bodies of Scott's mother and grandmother hours after the police shootout with Scott, authorities said.

Officers found Corriher's body in her home in the Tabor View condominium development off Polo Road. According to the autopsy report, Corriher died from "sharp force injuries of head, neck and upper extremities."

The autopsy report said that blunt trauma to her head was a contributing factor. Corriher had stab wounds and cuts on her head and neck, the autopsy said.

Neighbors said Scott had lived with his grandmother for about a year.

Kim Scott's body was found in her Clemmons home. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has said she was shot.

At Tuesday's court hearing, prosecutor Matt Breeding said that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office intends to pursue the death penalty against Scott if he is convicted.

In his ruling, Hall delayed a hearing during which prosecutors would request permission to pursue the death penalty.

Hall also ordered prosecutors and Scott's defense attorney to meet with legal counsel with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services about Scott’s case. That agency operates Central Regional Hospital, which provides psychiatric and medical care to adults and adolescents.

During the hearing, Susan Hurt, a forensic psychologist in Salisbury, testified that she evaluated Scott in the fall of 2021. Hurt said Scott is unable to communicate with his defense attorney because of his delusional thoughts and that Scott cannot proceed in court regarding the charges against him.

Hurt also testified about Scott's mental health history, saying that Scott was involuntarily committed to Central Regional Hospital in February 2014. Scott was suffering from psychosis, and he was not taking medication for his condition, Hurt said.

Scott was later diagnosed with schizophrenia, Hurt said.

Scott was treated with anti-psychosis medication and was released from the hospital in March 2014, Hurt said. In June 2015, Scott was readmitted to the hospital because he had refused to take his medication, Hurt said. Scott was treated again and discharged in August 2015.

Dr. Katayoun Tabrizi, a forensic psychiatrist in Durham, testified that Scott also is unable to understand the charges against him and cannot assist his defense attorney in his case.

Scott has severe psychotic thinking and needs to receive urgent psychotic treatment, Tabrizi said.

