"He just devastated my life": Clemmons man convicted of defrauding clients of more than $3 million in retirement and investment accounts.

A Clemmons man defrauded people, including his own father, of more than $3 million from their investment and retirement accounts, a former investigator for the N.C. Secretary of State said in Forsyth Superior Court Tuesday.
That detail came out in a hearing Tuesday afternoon where Russell Joseph Mutter, 52, pleaded guilty to 41 felony charges, including 31 counts of investor adviser fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated all 41 charges into three counts and handed down three consecutive sentences that totaled a minimum of 16 years, 6 months and a maximum of 22 years, 6 months in prison.
Mutter is also barred for the rest of his life from handling anyone's investment or retirement accounts.
This all started in January 2018, when Shannon O'Toole, then a special agent with the Securities Division for the N.C. Secretary of State, got a call from a colleague with the State Bureau of Investigation, where O'Toole now works. The colleague told O'Toole about a report of possible investor fraud.
O'Toole testified in Forsyth Superior Court Tuesday that he started investigating, along with James Wilson, an investigator with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. He talked to Phillip Edwards, who had entrusted about more than $400,000 with Mutter through Vanguard Fiduciary Trust.
Edwards told Hall that he began having questions and hired Edward Jones investment company to handle his money. He tried to transfer the money to Edward Jones and soon found out that he had very little of his money left, Edwards said.
O'Toole said he and Wilson executed a search warrant on Mutter's house in Clemmons and interviewed him in the kitchen. Mutter admitted that he had defrauded Edwards and another client. O'Toole said Mutter insisted that was it, but as the investigation continued, they identified at least 12 different victims in Mutter's fraudulent scheme, including Mutter's own father.
O'Toole said Mutter created false financial documents to cover his tracks for Edwards and another man, Phillip Boydston, both of whom sued Mutter in Forsyth Superior Court. One judge granted Edwards a nearly $300,000 civil judgment. Boydston won a $900,000 civil judgment.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said Mutter essentially gambled with people's money, expecting that the market will do one thing when it did the exact opposite.
"These folks have lost their entire life savings," O'Neill said, pointing to several people sitting on the second row in Courtroom 5A. "This has been a long time coming."
O'Toole and O'Neill said Mutter tried to get some of the money he misappropriated back. Mutter created a Ponzi scheme to recover some people's money from other people's investment and retirement accounts. In other cases, however, Mutter took people's funds from retirement and investment accounts and deposited the money into his personal and business acounts. He used that money for his children's sports camps, hotels and living expenses.
O'Toole said he used some of the money to transfer into his father's account to pay for expenses involving his grandmother.
O'Neill called what Mutter was doing a "shell game."
People like William R. Freeman said they were left empty-handed.
Freeman told Hall, his voice wavering with emotion, that he thought of Mutter as a son. As a result, Freeman said, he entrusted Mutter with about $600,000 of his money. When all was said and done, more than $500,000 was gone, and Freeman, who thought he was done with working after he retired, ended up getting a series of jobs, including one at an ABC store where he carried cases of liquor.
"You do what you have to do," Freeman, who turns 77 later this week, said.
Carol Billings said she retired from a phone company in 2001 with a lump sum in retirement money. She had a stroke in 2005. Mutter, she said, knew she couldn't work and still took advantage of her.
Billings said she lost more than $100,000 because of Mutter. All she gets now is money from Social Security.
"He just devastated my life," Billings said.
Edwards said he felt stupid after Mutter betrayed him. After he lost his life savings, he would get up at 2 a.m. and just look around, trying to process what happened. Edwards said what galled him the most was that Mutter represented himself as a man of God.
"I feel sorry for Mr. Mutter's family," Edwards said. "I don't say I feel sorry for him."
Chris Beechler, Mutter's attorney, said Mutter started off with good intentions. He wanted to make money for his clients and he wanted to support his wife and children. But Mutter understands he made really bad decisions that have implications for his victims and their children and grandchildren, Beechler said.
Mutter, dressed in a white jail jumpsuit, opened up a piece of paper with his shackled hands and bent over the table to read a prepared statement. He apologized.
"I never meant for any of this to happen," he said.
