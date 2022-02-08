"He just devastated my life": Clemmons man convicted of defrauding clients of more than $3 million in retirement and investment accounts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

O'Toole said he used some of the money to transfer into his father's account to pay for expenses involving his grandmother.

O'Neill called what Mutter was doing a "shell game."

People like William R. Freeman said they were left empty-handed.

Freeman told Hall, his voice wavering with emotion, that he thought of Mutter as a son. As a result, Freeman said, he entrusted Mutter with about $600,000 of his money. When all was said and done, more than $500,000 was gone, and Freeman, who thought he was done with working after he retired, ended up getting a series of jobs, including one at an ABC store where he carried cases of liquor.

"You do what you have to do," Freeman, who turns 77 later this week, said.

Carol Billings said she retired from a phone company in 2001 with a lump sum in retirement money. She had a stroke in 2005. Mutter, she said, knew she couldn't work and still took advantage of her.

Billings said she lost more than $100,000 because of Mutter. All she gets now is money from Social Security.

"He just devastated my life," Billings said.