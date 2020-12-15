He was barred from doing paving work in NC. He's now charged in what Forsyth deputies call a paving scam.

Two years ago, Lige Bobby Boswell was convicted of charges that he bilked a 69-year-old woman out of more than $3,000 for a botched paving job on her driveway.
Boswell, 51, of Walnut Cove, is now facing charges that he did the same paving scam again, this time to a Walkertown man.
According to an arrest warrant, Boswell is charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Jan. 21. Boswell did not immediately return a message left on his cellphone.
Forsyth County sheriff's investigators allege that Boswell illegally obtained $1,300 from Somme Isaac Psalm on Dec. 3, an arrest warrant said. Boswell offered to perform asphalt work for free and then demanded money after partially completing the work, the arrest warrant said.
Psalm told the Journal about his interactions with Boswell in a story that ran in Sunday's Journal. He said he met a couple of men in the parking lot of a nearby gas station. One of the men offered to put asphalt he had in his truck in Psalm's driveway.
The truck came by Psalm's house and asphalt was dumped onto the driveway, Psalm told the Journal.
Then one of the men told Psalm that it would cost $4,000 to finish the job. Ronald Emerson, who poured the asphalt for a company called Dr. Driveway, told the Journal that he laid the recycled asphalt and that he told Psalm upfront that it would be $1.40 per square foot. Psalm said pavers first demanded $4,000 and then fell back to $2,000 when Psalm balked.
Psalm said he finally agreed to pay $1,300, but he wasn't happy about it.
"I was mad and starting to get nervous, so I wrote a check to get them to leave," he told the Journal.
That check was made payable to L.B. Boswell on Dec. 3, and cashed the next day.
Emerson told the Journal that Boswell is a friend of his and happened to be at the work site. Emerson said Boswell didn't do any of the work. Emerson said he didn't have a way to cash the check, so the check was written to Boswell.
Long history
In January 2018, Boswell entered an Alford plea to one count of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of exploiting a disabled or elderly person. An Alford plea meant Boswell didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that Forsyth County prosecutors had enough evidence against him to get a conviction if the case went to trial. Judge John O. Craig of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges and sentenced Boswell to between six months and one year and five months in prison.
Detective Scott Sluder of the Winston-Salem Police Department said in court that Boswell, Jerome Bernard Shaw and four other men went to Mickey Reavis' house and offered her a deal — pave her driveway for free because they had extra asphalt from another job that they had just completed. Shaw was later convicted on charges stemming from the incident.
Reavis, who was 69 at the time, agreed, and after the work was done, the men told her she owed them $6,500 for the driveway because of the sealant that was used. Reavis balked, and Boswell and the other men reduced the price to $3,700, Sluder said.
Reavis told a judge that she paid because six men were standing around her and she feared for her life.
At the time of that incident, Boswell wasn't supposed to be doing paving work of any kind. In November 2014, Judge Paul Ridgeway of Wake Superior Court permanently banned Boswell, his employees and his various companies from doing any paving or graveling work in North Carolina.
The N.C. Attorney General's Office previously filed a complaint in 2011 against Boswell, alleging that he and his companies engaged in deceptive business practices. Boswell had been convicted of crimes connected to defrauding people through his paving business in Harnett, Johnston, Buncombe, Cabarrus and Alamance counties. State prosecutors said Boswell would not provide a written contract or quote a price and then after the work was done, he would pressure people to pay. Even after the temporary ban in 2011, Boswell continued to defraud people, state prosecutors said.
Boswell had operated under the names of Katidid Paving, AJ Paving, Absolute Paving and Skyline Paving, all with an address he had in Walkertown. Each company had received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau of Northwest N.C. Boswell also had been ordered to pay $6,100 in refunds to three consumers who had filed affidavits, as well as civil penalties to to the state, according to Ridgeway's order.
His contractor's license in Virginia was revoked over violations of regulations for residential paving and resurfacing jobs in that state. In 1997, he was convicted of deceptive business practices in Washington, Penn., because of a 1996 paving transaction, according to court documents.
