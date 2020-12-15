He was barred from doing paving work in NC. He's now charged in what Forsyth deputies call a paving scam.

Detective Scott Sluder of the Winston-Salem Police Department said in court that Boswell, Jerome Bernard Shaw and four other men went to Mickey Reavis' house and offered her a deal — pave her driveway for free because they had extra asphalt from another job that they had just completed. Shaw was later convicted on charges stemming from the incident.

Reavis, who was 69 at the time, agreed, and after the work was done, the men told her she owed them $6,500 for the driveway because of the sealant that was used. Reavis balked, and Boswell and the other men reduced the price to $3,700, Sluder said.

Reavis told a judge that she paid because six men were standing around her and she feared for her life.

At the time of that incident, Boswell wasn't supposed to be doing paving work of any kind. In November 2014, Judge Paul Ridgeway of Wake Superior Court permanently banned Boswell, his employees and his various companies from doing any paving or graveling work in North Carolina.