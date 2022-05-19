Hearing for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens has been continued. No new trial date has yet been set.

A hearing has been continued that would determine when Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens would be re-tried on charges that they murdered Irish businessman Jason Corbett in 2015.

That hearing had been scheduled for Monday in Davidson Superior Court, but District Attorney Garry Frank said Thursday that the case has been continued. A date for a new hearing has not been yet been scheduled.

Molly Corbett, 38, and her father, former FBI agent Thomas Martens, 72, had appeared in Davidson Superior Court on March 11, but Judge David Hall had continued the case until Monday so that prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys could have more time to figure out when the case would go to trial.

The two were convicted in 2017 of second-degree murder in Jason Corbett's death. Prosecutors alleged that Molly Corbett, Jason Corbett's second wife, and Martens had used a paving brick and a baseball bat to brutally beat Jason Corbett to death on Aug. 2, 2015. They argued self-defense, saying that Jason Corbett had choked Molly Corbett and posed a threat to their lives. Thomas Martens said he beat Jason Corbett with the baseball bat in what he described on the stand at the 2017 trial as a life-and-death struggle between the two men.

Molly Corbett and Martens were each sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison, but the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the second-degree murder convictions in 2020. Last year, the N.C. Supreme Court upheld the lower appellate court's decisions, resulting in the case going back to Davidson Superior Court for a re-trial. The convictions were partly overturned because the trial judge, David Lee, excluded statements that Jason Corbett's children made to social workers at the Union County Department of Social Services and at Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville. The children made statements that Jason Corbett physically and emotionally abused Molly Corbett.

The children, Jack and Sarah, did not testify at the first trial but will likely take the stand in the re-trial. Prosecutors have argued that the children have recanted the statements.

The stakes are high in the case. Jason Corbett's family has been outspoken about wanting Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens retried. At the first trial, the case received international, national and local news coverage, including an exclusive pre-trial interview that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens gave to ABC News 20/20. Tracey Corbett Lynch, Jason Corbett's sister, released a book, "My Brother Jason," in which she alleges that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens committed premeditated cold-blooded murder of her brother. She believes that the two should have been charged with first-degree murder.

At the March hearing, Hall issued a gag order for all the attorneys in the case, prohibiting them from making any public statements about the alleged facts in the case. He also ordered news organizations not to take any pictures of jurors during the trial.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.