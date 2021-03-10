Hearing held on motion suggesting another person killed NBA-player Chris Paul's grandfather Nathaniel Jones in 2002. No decision has been made yet.

A judge has not made a decision on whether to allow further testing of evidence in a case involving the murder of Nathaniel Jones in 2002. Jones was the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul.

Nathaniel Jones, a 61-year-old gas-station owner who was active in his church, was found lying in the carport of his home on Moravia Street on Nov. 15, 2002. An autopsy report showed that he had been beaten so badly that he died from a heart arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack. Five boys — Nathaniel Cauthen; his younger brother, Rayshawn Banner; Christopher Bryant; Jermal Tolliver; and Dorrell Brayboy — were all convicted in separate trials in 2004 and 2005.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four of those convicted have filed claims with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission. Brayboy, who was stabbed to death in August 2019 after he had been released from prison, did not file a claim of innocence. The commission voted 5-3 in March after a five-day hearing that there was sufficient evidence that the four men might be innocent. A three-judge panel will determine if the men should be exonerated. The panel was scheduled to meet the week of April 19 to consider the matter but the hearing has been continued. A new date has not been set.