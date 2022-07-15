 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heavy police presence visible at crash on Reynolda Road

More than a dozen Winston-Salem police officers and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies converged Friday evening around a wrecked car in the 2400 block of Reynolda Road. Reynolda Road was briefly blocked while officers investigated.

Reynolda Road Crash

Winston-Salem Police were on the scene of a crash in the 2400 block of Reynolda Road, Friday, July 15, 2022. According to police scanner traffic, police were following the driver westbound on Salem Parkway then northbound on Silas Creek Parkway and then on to northbound Reynolda Road before wrecking. Police were searching for a gun and magazine during the chase. (Wesley Young/Journal)

