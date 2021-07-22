Heroin, marijuana found in family home was accessible to children, Davidson County investigators say

Two Lexington parents face drug charges, as well as child abuse accusations, after investigators found heroin and marijuana at a Davidson County home, authorities said Thursday.

John Charles Pearson, 33, of Cow Place Road and Heather Anne Bowden, 26, of Beech Drive were arrested Wednesday and each charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling to store heroin, according to arrest warrants.

Pearson and Bowden also are charged with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the warrants said.

Detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 100 block of Becky Hill Road in northwestern Davidson County, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators said they seized 3.29 pounds of heroin, 5.53 ounces of marijuana, $5,600 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Pearson and Bowden are accused of having heroin in a home on Becky Hill Road and accessible to their two children, according to two warrants. They also are accused of having smoking devices, baggies and scales to package and store marijuana.

Pearson and Bowden were being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail .

They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

