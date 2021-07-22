 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heroin, marijuana found in family home was accessible to children, Davidson County investigators say
0 Comments
top story

Heroin, marijuana found in family home was accessible to children, Davidson County investigators say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Lexington parents face drug charges, as well as child abuse accusations, after investigators found heroin and marijuana at a Davidson County home, authorities said Thursday.

John Charles Pearson, 33, of Cow Place Road and Heather Anne Bowden, 26, of Beech Drive were arrested Wednesday and each charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling to store heroin, according to arrest warrants.

Pearson and Bowden also are charged with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the warrants said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 100 block of Becky Hill Road in northwestern Davidson County, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators said they seized 3.29 pounds of heroin, 5.53 ounces of marijuana, $5,600 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Pearson and Bowden are accused of having heroin in a home on Becky Hill Road and accessible to their two children, according to two warrants. They also are accused of having smoking devices, baggies and scales to package and store marijuana.

Pearson and Bowden were being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail .

They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winston-Salem man wants murder conviction overturned, saying prosecutor used race in jury selection. Evidence? Prosecutor admitted in open court.
Crime

Winston-Salem man wants murder conviction overturned, saying prosecutor used race in jury selection. Evidence? Prosecutor admitted in open court.

Henry Jerome White is serving life on allegations that he murdered another man during a robbery. He says a prosecutor illegally used race to remove two Black jurors from his trial. And his evidence is straightforward -- the prosecutor admitted to doing so when challenged. But at the time, the courts had a narrow interpretation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, so his conviction held. Things have changed, and he is asking the courts to reconsider. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News