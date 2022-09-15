High Point man acquitted in 2021 shooting at Silver Moon Saloon. Man's attorney said it was self-defense.

A High Point man was acquitted Thursday on a charge that he shot another man in the face during a fight outside the Silver Moon Saloon in June 2021. The man's attorney said Thursday that his client was defending himself in an unprovoked altercation.

Mikkcos Quick, 39, of East Lexington Street in High Point, was indicted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. He also was charged with carrying a concealed gun and driving while license revoked, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

On Thursday, a Forsyth County jury found Quick not guilty of the assault charge. The jury had the option to find Quick guilty of two lesser felony assault charges but declined to do so, according to court documents. The jury did convict Quick of carrying a concealed gun and driving while license revoked.

Judge Stanley L. Allen of Forsyth Superior Court gave Quick a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and placed him on unsupervised probation for 12 months for the gun charge. He also received an active 45-day sentence for the driving while license revoked charge.

"I think this is a really important case for self-defense," Harold Eustache, Quick's attorney, said Thursday. "It's a case that he maintained from the very first moment that he was acting in self-defense."

Quick maintained he was acting in self-defense from the time he was arrested to the time he got up on the stand at trial to testify, Eustache said.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding, who prosecuted the case, did not return a message Thursday seeking comment.

According to Eustache, Quick went to Silver Moon Saloon at 632 North Trade St. to get some drinks and watch the fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and social media personality Logan Paul. The alleged victim in the case, Caleb Williams, was also at the bar. Eustache said Williams had a blood-alcohol level of 0.237 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Quick started talking to Williams' wife and Williams became upset. At the time, Quick was outside on the bar's patio. Eustache said Williams assaulted Quick.

Winston-Salem police said that the two men began arguing inside the bar and then started fighting each other. The two men went outside of the bar and started fighting again, according to police. That's when Quick reportedly shot Williams, police said, and other bar patrons called 911.

Eustache said Quick didn't shoot Williams. He said Quick hit Williams in the face and that the gun misfired. There was some dispute during the trial over whether Williams had been grazed by the gunfire or whether his facial wound was caused by being hit in the head with the gun.

Eustache said Quick is Black and everyone else in the bar was white. No one said anything racial but the fact that Quick was Black in a space with just white people contributed to him feeling that he was in danger.

Quick was looking at a possible sentence of at least nearly seven years in prison if he had been convicted, Eustache said.

"He's extremely happy and so is his family," Eustache said. "This gives him an opportunity at life again."