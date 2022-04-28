High Point man charged with soliciting 14-year-old girl for sex

A High Point man has been charged with soliciting a teenage girl for sexual acts, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators were contacted Wednesday by an individual who told them that a man was preparing to meet a 14-year-old girl for sexual activity, the sheriff's office said.

The individual said he was a member of Minor Defense Force, a Winston-Salem online group that tracks child predators. The group posts videos of its members confronting people it says solicited children for sex.

The person provided investigators with the content of conversations between the man and the girl.

Investigators verified the individual's information and consulted with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office. Deputies then met the man in a public parking lot.

Thomas James Dibona, 25, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with soliciting a child by computer for sexual acts, the sheriff's office said.

Dibona is being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $10,000, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office thanked the people "involved in assisting to remove a predator from our community and saving our most valued treasures, our children," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "This incident is a true testament that we are better together, stronger together, and safer together."

Anyone with information about this matter can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336- 727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477 allows people to text information, photos and video to the authorities.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.