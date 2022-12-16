High-speed chase in Forsyth County. It began after suspect attempted to steal a trailer in Reidsville.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase that continued into Forsyth County, authorities said.

The suspect attempted to steal a trailer Friday from a property in Reidsville, according to WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

The trailer detached from the hitch of the suspect’s truck as the suspect was leaving the property, the television station reported.

The property owner, alerted to the attempted theft by his surveillance system, called 911 to notify Rockingham deputies about the suspect's location.

Deputies intercepted the suspect’s truck and attempted to pull him over. The suspect then drove away, beginning a high-speed chase.

The pursuit traveled through Rockingham, Guilford and Forsyth counties before deputies ended the chase because of safety concerns for the populated area they were in at the time, the television station.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.