High-speed chase that ended in crash nets Winston-Salem man five year sentence for federal firearms charge

A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Wednesday after a conviction on a firearms charge.
Dartagnan Blaze Surratt of Winston-Salem had been facing three federal charges — possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of firearms connected to a drug-trafficking crime.
He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in July 2020 to the possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles sentenced Surratt, who is in his early 20s, to five years in prison and five years of supervised release. The other two charges were voluntarily dismissed.
Prosecutors allege that at 2:30 a.m. June 7, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a black 2019 Buick Cascada convertible over a speeding infraction on U.S. 421 south in Lewisville. The driver did not stop and instead led the deputy on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash when the driver hit a concrete median while getting off the highway.
The driver, later identified as Surratt, ran away, but the deputy caught up with him.
When deputies checked on a female passenger, the convertible top was down, and they saw an unsealed bottle of liquor on the floorboard, investigators said. They also reported smelling marijuana. Inside the car, deputies found several ounces of marijuana and more than $7,000 in cash. They also found four guns, one pistol and three rifles. The pistol was loaded. One of the rifles had been made into a pistol by removing the stock and it had a 30-round stick magazine attached, according to authorities.
Deputies said they also found fireworks, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia, along with a set of handcuffs, a handcuff key and what they described as a protest sign. Prosecutors said that during the investigation, officers found a photo of Surratt posing with one of the rifles.
Surratt had previously been convicted of a felony offense that was punishable by more than one year in prison. Because of that conviction, it was illegal for Surratt to have a gun. At the time of his arrest in June, Surratt was on probation for the previous conviction, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of North Carolina.
The sheriff's office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.
