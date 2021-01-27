High-speed chase that ended in crash nets Winston-Salem man five year sentence for federal firearms charge

A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Wednesday after a conviction on a firearms charge.

Dartagnan Blaze Surratt of Winston-Salem had been facing three federal charges — possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of firearms connected to a drug-trafficking crime.

He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in July 2020 to the possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles sentenced Surratt, who is in his early 20s, to five years in prison and five years of supervised release. The other two charges were voluntarily dismissed.

Prosecutors allege that at 2:30 a.m. June 7, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a black 2019 Buick Cascada convertible over a speeding infraction on U.S. 421 south in Lewisville. The driver did not stop and instead led the deputy on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash when the driver hit a concrete median while getting off the highway.

The driver, later identified as Surratt, ran away, but the deputy caught up with him.