 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High speed chase through three counties began in Forsyth, ended in Rowan, sheriff’s office says. Winston-Salem man charged.
0 Comments
top story

High speed chase through three counties began in Forsyth, ended in Rowan, sheriff’s office says. Winston-Salem man charged.

  • 0

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges after he was accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase through Forsyth, Davidson and Rowan counties, authorities said Wednesday.

Massas

Manuel Massas

At 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies saw a traffic violation by a driver of a white F-150 pickup on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle's driver didn't pull over, resulting in a chase, the sheriff's office said. The driver turned his vehicle's headlights off periodically in an effort to elude deputies, investigators allege.

The driver was seen discarding objects from the window of the vehicle while driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph, the sheriff's office said.

The driver left Forsyth County and continued traveling south through Davidson County and into Rowan County, with Forsyth County deputies still following the truck.

The N.C. Highway Patrol and the Rowan County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit, deploying tire deflation devices, but they couldn't stop the driver, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

After the pursuit entered Rowan County, deputies there took over. Forsyth deputies were leaving radio range, the sheriff's office said, and the move protected their safety.

The pickup's driver left Interstate 85 at mile marker 55 to N.C. 73, and came to an abrupt stop, the sheriff’s office said. Rowan County deputies arrested him, and Forsyth County deputies took him into custody.

The driver, Manuel Massas, 33, is charged with charged with felony fleeing to elude officers, felony possession of cocaine and felony destruction of evidence of criminal conduct, the sheriff's office said.

Massas also is charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, the sheriff's office said.

Massas was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $25,000, the sheriff's office said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers in Germany organizing private aid shipments to Ukraine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert