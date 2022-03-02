High speed chase through three counties began in Forsyth, ended in Rowan, sheriff’s office says. Winston-Salem man charged.

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges after he was accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase through Forsyth, Davidson and Rowan counties, authorities said Wednesday.

At 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies saw a traffic violation by a driver of a white F-150 pickup on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle's driver didn't pull over, resulting in a chase, the sheriff's office said. The driver turned his vehicle's headlights off periodically in an effort to elude deputies, investigators allege.

The driver was seen discarding objects from the window of the vehicle while driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph, the sheriff's office said.

The driver left Forsyth County and continued traveling south through Davidson County and into Rowan County, with Forsyth County deputies still following the truck.

The N.C. Highway Patrol and the Rowan County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit, deploying tire deflation devices, but they couldn't stop the driver, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.