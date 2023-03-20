N.C. Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver after two people were sent to the hospital following a hit-and-run in Davidson County on Sunday, according to WGHP/FOX 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

Around 1:49 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a crash on NC-109 near John Wright Road.

A gray truck and a 2013 Buick passenger vehicle were going south on N.C. 109, reports show, when the truck failed to slow down and struck the Buick from behind. After the crash, the truck continued going south on N.C. 109 and drove away from the scene, WGHP reported.

The Buick went off the road on the right, hit several trees and came to rest facing south on the right of N.C. 109.

The driver of the Buick was identified as a 75-year-old from Thomasville. The right front passenger was identified as a 77-year-old from Thomasville, WGHP reported. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver of the gray truck is not known.

Trooper J. Stone is the primary investigator. Anyone with information on the collision may call the highway patrol at 336-481-0025.