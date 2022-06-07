 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hit and run charges filed after a driver crashed into four vehicles, then fled the scene, Forsyth Sheriff's Office says

  • 0
Monte Dion Capers

Monte Dion Capers

A Winston-Salem man is charged with causing a traffic crash that injured three people in May, authorities said Tuesday.

Monte Dion Capers, 42 was arrested and charged Monday with felony hit and run, resulting in serious bodily injury, and felony hit and run, resulting in injury, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Capers also is charged with reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, and failure to give information and render aid after a traffic crash.

Shortly before 2 p.m. May 14, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy tried to stop a green BMW X5 SUV with no license plate, the sheriff's office said.

As the deputy then turned on his lights and siren, the BMW collided with two other vehicles in the 3300 block of Northampton Drive, the sheriff's office said. 

The BMW was traveling 80 mph in a 35 mph zone when its driver saw a 2019 Kia and slowed down to 45 mph, according to a police accident report. The SUV then skidded into the rear of the Kia, pushing the Kia off the road, the report said. The Kia then struck a tree.

People are also reading…

The BMW next collided head-on with a Ford that was traveling north on Northampton Drive, the report said.  The BMW's driver ran from the scene.

The deputy stopped to help the injured people until Forsyth County emergency medical technicians arrived, the sheriff's office said.

At least one person was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators say that Capers was driving the BMW.

He was released on a $10,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

Henry Jerome White prayed to God that he not die in prison. God answered his prayers. After 26 years, White, 54, is out. But he had a long journey, which included having his murder conviction upheld in 1998 despite a state appellate court finding that a Forsyth County prosecutor illegally used race to dismiss two potential Black jurors. 

Impaired driver gets maximum 8 years in prison for crash that killed 27-year-old in Winston-Salem

Impaired driver gets maximum 8 years in prison for crash that killed 27-year-old in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges connected to a 2020 crash that killed a 27-year-old woman.

Rafael Marroquin, 41, was on trial last week in Forsyth Superior Court. He faced several charges, including second-degree murder. But the Forsyth County jury did not convict Marroquin of second-degree murder. The jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter, felony death by motor vehicle, misdemeanor hit-and-run and several other charges. 

He was sentenced to a minimum of six years, one month and a maximum of eight years, four months in prison. 

She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

Ashley Symone Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. According to a Forsyth County prosecutor, she accidentally shot her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 30, 2018, in the chest after the two were playing with their guns in their bedroom. She pulled the trigger, mistakenly thinking the safety was on. Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, died at the scene. 

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. distributing monkeypox vaccine to high-risk people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert