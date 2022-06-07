Hit and run charges filed after a driver crashed into two vehicles, then fled the scene, Forsyth Sheriff's Office says

A Winston-Salem man is charged with causing a traffic crash that injured three people in May, authorities said Tuesday.

Monte Dion Capers, 42 was arrested and charged Monday with felony hit and run, resulting in serious bodily injury, and felony hit and run, resulting in injury, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Capers also is charged with reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, and failure to give information and render aid after a traffic crash.

Shortly before 2 p.m. May 14, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy tried to stop a green BMW X5 SUV with no license plate, the sheriff's office said.

As the deputy then turned on his lights and siren, the BMW collided with two other vehicles in the 3300 block of Northampton Drive, the sheriff's office said.

The BMW was traveling 80 mph in a 35 mph zone when its driver saw a 2019 Kia and slowed down to 45 mph, according to a police accident report. The SUV then skidded into the rear of the Kia, pushing the Kia off the road, the report said. The Kia then struck a tree.

The BMW next collided head-on with a Ford that was traveling north on Northampton Drive, the report said. The BMW's driver ran from the scene.

The deputy stopped to help the injured people until Forsyth County emergency medical technicians arrived, the sheriff's office said.

At least one person was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators say that Capers was driving the BMW.

He was released on a $10,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

