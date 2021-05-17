Hit and run injures police corporal. Suspect charged with DWI.

Police say a man driving while impaired crashed into a police vehicle, leaving the officer with minor injuries, and then fled the scene Sunday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., Corporal James B. Pleasant, 37, of the Winston-Salem Police Department was driving a marked patrol vehicle as he turned from Peters Creek Parkway onto Silas Creek Parkway. Police say he had a protected green arrow as he went through the intersection.

The hit and run suspect, driving a Lincoln Navigator in the opposite direction, ran a red light and crashed into the passenger side of the Ford Explorer driven by Pleasant, police said.

The driver of the Navigator drove away and took Interstate 40 in an unknown direction, police said.

The impact was significant enough to burst a can of pepper spray that was inside the police SUV.

Pleasant was taken to a hospital for his injuries and his exposure to the pepper spray. Police said no one else was exposed to the pepper spray.

A short time later, someone called police about a damaged SUV in the parking lot of Cold Stone Creamery off Hanes Mall Circle.