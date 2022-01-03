Hit-and-run kills Winston-Salem man Monday morning, police say

Virginia Marie Spencer was influenced by former Donald Trump and media converage to enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, her attorney argues in court documents. She said she followed the crowd, along with her husband and their 14-year-old son, into the Capitol building that day and that she committed no violent acts or damaged any property, the attorney said. He urges a federal judge to consider a 12-month probationary sentence, while prosecutors want her to spend three months in prison.