Hit-and-run kills Winston-Salem man Monday morning, police say

A 32-year-old Winston-Salem man died early Monday morning after an unknown car hit him on New Walkertown Road, police said in a news release.
Zachary Baker of the 1900 block of East 16th Street was walking when he was hit, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Winston-Salem police officers found Baker's body after being called to the 3000 block of New Walkertown Road at 3:25 a.m. Someone reported a collision in the area.
The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene, police said.
Baker's next of kin has been notified, police said.
Baker's death marks the city's first motor vehicle fatality of the year.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. People can also access Crime Stoppers via Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."
People can anonymously submit tips, photos and videos at 336-276-1717, the police department's Text-A-Tip line.
