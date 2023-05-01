On Monday, Damien Daeron Jordan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 death of Robert "Bobby" Singletary during a home invasion and robbery, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said.

Authorities said Jordan was sentenced to 16 to 20 years for the crime.

The district attorney said Jordan planned the crime with three other men. Their plan was to do a home invasion and robbery at a house in the 1100 block of Louise Road in search of illegal drugs and money on Dec. 27, 2020. Authorities said the target of the crime was Singletary, who was at the house with four other people when the crime took place.

Jordan reportedly told authorities that he drove a vehicle to Louise Road the day of the crime and parked away from the house.

Witnesses reported to police that three or four males entered the house dressed in dark clothes and wearing face coverings. The men had guns and shouted "Police!" on entering the house. Authorities said the intruders forced everyone to get on the floor and began demanding money. Singletary was singled out by the perpetrators and shot once in the back.

Jordan told authorities he drove from the scene after the shooting.

Singletary died at the scene. The district attorney described him as a beloved son, brother and father of two children, and a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem. He was a graduate of Parkland High School and Forsyth Technical Community College.

Authorities said Jordan told them that Dejunte Moore and two others were in the planning for the home invasion and robbery. Moore was also arrested and charged with murder and other offenses in the case.

O'Neill's office said Winston-Salem police detective Mike Ognosky was lead investigator, and that Jane Garrity, assistant district attorney, prosecuted for the state. Jordan was represented by attorney Terry Hines.