Home invasion in Mount Airy leads to the arrests of three people

Three people were arrested Thursday following a home invasion in Mount Airy that stemmed from a property dispute, authorities said Friday.

Deputies from the Surry County Sheriff's Office went to a home at 254 Turner Mountain Road at 7:46 p.m.

Deputies found the victim, Daniel Junior Ramos, 27, who was injured in an assault, the sheriff's office said.

Luis Valentin Torres-Soto, 29, Elvis Xavier Santiago-Rivera, 24, and Rachel Faye Ibarra, 31, all of Key Road in Ararat, are accused of forcing their way into the home on Turner Mountain Road, trying to evict Ramos and his family, the sheriff's office said.

Torres-Soto is accused of revealing a handgun, striking Ramos in the head and then attempting to shoot Ramos, the sheriff's office said. Torres-Soto, Santiago-Rivera and Ibarra left the scene before the deputies arrived.

Deputies later stopped a vehicle the men were in, and found the handgun used in the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Torres-Soto was charged with felony breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff's office said.