Home invasion in Thomasville leads to charges for three men

Three men are facing charges after a home invasion Thursday near Thomasville, authorities said Friday.
The incident spurred the Davidson County Sheriff's Office to send out an emergency alert about 10:45 p.m. Thursday about its search for a suspect connected to the home invasion, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal's news-gathering partner.
On its Facebook page, the sheriff's office said, "Please shelter in place fugitive at large. 20 white male please call 911. may be armed." Many county residents received the alert on their mobile phones.
The search was related to a home invasion near Lower Lake Road and Squire Bowers Road in northeastern Davidson County, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff’s office later clarified that the fugitive’s listed race on the mobile alert was incorrect.
Shalik Naquan White, 21, of High Point, Keyon Jordan Canty, 21, of Thomasville, and Zachary Deontra Kearns, 29, of Thomasville, are each charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of first-degree kidnapping, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
White, Canty and Kearns also are charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, the sheriff's office said.
The trio were being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with their bonds each set at $1 million, the sheriff's office said. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 8.
Davidson County sheriff's deputies went to a house in the 100 block of Panther Lane after receiving a report of a home invasion, the sheriff's office said. The deputies then saw a vehicle leave the scene, traveling around the deputies.
The deputies pursued the vehicle, which crashed on Lower Lake Road, the sheriff's office said. The driver then fled the scene.
At the home on Panther Lane, other deputies arrested White and Kearns, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found four victims inside the home. Emergency medical technicians treated the victims for minor injuries.
Investigators seized an assault rifle at the home, and deputies later arrested Canty, the driver of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
