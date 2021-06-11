Home invasion in Thomasville leads to charges for three men

Three men are facing charges after a home invasion Thursday near Thomasville, authorities said Friday.

The incident spurred the Davidson County Sheriff's Office to send out an emergency alert about 10:45 p.m. Thursday about its search for a suspect connected to the home invasion, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal's news-gathering partner.

On its Facebook page, the sheriff's office said, "Please shelter in place fugitive at large. 20 white male please call 911. may be armed." Many county residents received the alert on their mobile phones.

The search was related to a home invasion near Lower Lake Road and Squire Bowers Road in northeastern Davidson County, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff’s office later clarified that the fugitive’s listed race on the mobile alert was incorrect.

Shalik Naquan White, 21, of High Point, Keyon Jordan Canty, 21, of Thomasville, and Zachary Deontra Kearns, 29, of Thomasville, are each charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of first-degree kidnapping, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.