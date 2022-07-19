 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homicide investigation is underway in death of Yadkin County man

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of man whose body was discovered last month as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.

A body was found June 29 in the woods in the Lone Hickory community in southern Yadkin County, the sheriff's office said. The body was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and identification.

The body was identified as Jason Monroe McCraw, 50, of Yadkinville, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office didn't reveal the cause of McCraw's death.

The sheriff's office and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating McCraw's death as a homicide, the sheriff's office said. 

Anyone with information about McCraw's death can call the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office at 336-679-4217.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

