Homicide suspected after man is found dead on lawn mower in Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Law enforcement authorities say they're treating the case of a man found dead and sitting on a lawn mower Monday afternoon as a homicide.
Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt said detectives and agents from both the State Bureau of Investigation and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Surry County Sheriff's Office are working on the investigation. Authorities responded around 1:18 p.m. Monday to a location in the 600 block of Golf Course Road to check a report of a man found unresponsive on a lawn mower.
Surry County Emergency Medical Services and the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
Hiatt said that while the investigation is ongoing, authorities believe the man's death to be an isolated incident.
