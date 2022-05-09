Homicide suspected after man is found dead on lawn mower in Pilot Mountain

Kalvin Michael Smith, who claims innocence in the 1995 brutal attack on Jill Marker, cannot get his appeal to move forward because a prosecutor has not taken up the case. The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office has a conflict, and the N.C. Attorney General's Office has declined to handle it. According to Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill, his boss, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, has not had any luck in getting any outside prosecutors to take the case.