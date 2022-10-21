Human remains found in Stokes County ID'd as those of missing woman from Virginia

Investigators say the remains of a Patrick County, Virginia woman who has been missing since the summer of 2018 were found Monday in Stokes County.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office worked with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies to execute a search warrant at Asbury Road in Westfield on Monday.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office said investigators were looking for any evidence or information that could help determine the whereabouts of Sarah Ashley Hill. Hill was reported missing to the Patrick County Sheriff's Office in August 2018, according to a news release from the Surry County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators brought in specialized crews and used heavy equipment to move dirt and terrain and stabilize an existing structure. They located human remains beneath the floor of a structure on the property, and those remains were sent to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. On Thursday, an autopsy confirmed that the search uncovered Hill's remains.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office did not release a cause of death and did not say whether Hill's death was being investigated as a homicide. After Hill was reported missing, the Patrick County Sheriff's Office reached out to Surry County Sheriff's Office for help. A report from the Patrick County Sheriff's Office said Hill had not been seen or heard from since June 2018.

Surry County Sheriff's investigators checked several locations in the county, including three different properties on King Park Circle in Mount Airy. The investigation eventually led to the property on Ashbury Road in Stokes. Hill was last seen there around the time of her disappearance, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives with the Surry County Sheriff's Office, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office, the Patrick County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation contacted Hill's family.

Surry County Sheriff's Office said no additional information would be released to "protect the integrity of the investigation."