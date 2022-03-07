'I lost my best friend and my son.' Mother of US 52 shooting victim in Winston-Salem grieves for son.

Police said Milton was among five people who were riding together Sunday night. Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, 20, was driving. The group stopped at the Cook Out on Akron Avenue and all five got something to eat.

Gaskins was driving south on U.S. 52 when the people in another car began firing, police said. Gaskins and Milton died from their wounds.

"He was the most compassionate child I had," Cannon said. "I lost my best friend and my son. I could talk to him about anything. He didn't meet a stranger. I called him my little preacher man, he was always out here trying to inspire people ... "

Cannon said Milton had dropped out of high school, but was working on getting his GED and wanted to join the army. He wanted to give his daughter a better life, Cannon said.

"That's all he ever talked about, was joining the army," she said. "That's what he wanted to do."

Monday night, people kept coming by or calling on the telephone to tell Cannon how sorry they were that her son had died. And while Cannon said she's strong, each reminder started tears flowing anew.

The shooters "took away a piece of my heart," she said. "And I won't rest until I get justice."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.