'I lost my best friend and my son.' Mother of US 52 shooting victim in Winston-Salem grieves for son.

Jessica Cannon was in bed Sunday night, lying beside her year-old granddaughter Layoni, when one of her sons woke her up and told her the news:
Layoni's father, Treshaun Milton, had been shot while riding in a car on U.S. 52. And the driver of the car had already been pronounced dead.
Cannon made her way to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist, and when she got there was asked to go into a special room.
That's when she knew her son Treshaun was dead, she said. Milton was 19 years old.
"He made it to the OR, but he died in the operation," Cannon said. "It went in his back and came out his chest. He was in the middle (of the back seat) and the car was moving, and that's how he got shot."
Cannon said she had heard talk that the shooting was gang-related, but that her son was never a member of a gang. He had told her recently, though, that someone had been following him.
Cannon said that on Sunday, her son had gotten a haircut, new shoes, and wore nice khaki pants when he went out that night.
Police said Milton was among five people who were riding together Sunday night. Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, 20, was driving. The group stopped at the Cook Out on Akron Avenue and all five got something to eat.
Gaskins was driving south on U.S. 52 when the people in another car began firing, police said. Gaskins and Milton died from their wounds.
"He was the most compassionate child I had," Cannon said. "I lost my best friend and my son. I could talk to him about anything. He didn't meet a stranger. I called him my little preacher man, he was always out here trying to inspire people ... "
Cannon said Milton had dropped out of high school, but was working on getting his GED and wanted to join the army. He wanted to give his daughter a better life, Cannon said.
"That's all he ever talked about, was joining the army," she said. "That's what he wanted to do."
Monday night, people kept coming by or calling on the telephone to tell Cannon how sorry they were that her son had died. And while Cannon said she's strong, each reminder started tears flowing anew.
The shooters "took away a piece of my heart," she said. "And I won't rest until I get justice."
