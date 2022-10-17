‘I’m terrified now …’ Reagan student, another teenager killed in Sunday night shooting

Two teenagers are dead and some residents of a nearby apartment complex were wondering about their safety on Monday, as police investigated a Sunday night shooting on an empty parking lot off Bethabara Park Boulevard on the north side of Winston-Salem.

Although police said there was no evidence the shooting was random or that that the public was in danger, some apartment residents said they worried what might happen next.

The investigation started when police were told that a man with a gunshot wound to the head had been taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the shooting victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, a resident of Britt Road, died soon after his arrival at the hospital.

The investigation stretched into the early morning hours of Monday, and led police officers to the parking lot at the end of Hunt Drive off Bethabara Park Boulevard. When police arrived they found the body of 17-year-old Corey Blake Simons in the lot. Simons, who lived on Vista Circle, had apparently been shot in the torso. Simons was a student at Reagan High School.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed that both teens were at the parking lot Sunday night when a dispute occurred and firearms were discharged. Police offered no information on how Marshall was brought to the hospital, and stressed that their investigation is ongoing.

Family members of the victims declined comment as they dealt with their grief.

The parking lot where the shooting took place is just to the west of Hunt Park Apartments, and appears to have been built for a housing development that was never constructed. The lot is located on what is called Deacon Way Court.

Angela Cooper, who lives at Hunt Park, said that she’s seen people hanging out in the parking lot where the shooting took place, but never thought anything of it and hadn’t seen any danger. She said she came home from work Sunday evening and went inside, and never heard any suspicious sounds, certainly not gunfire.

Monday morning, she said, she went outside and saw “a lot of police cars, and homicide trucks” on the lot. As she drove past, she said, she looked over and saw what looked like a black covering over a body.

“Now it makes me scared,” she said. “I’m terrified now because you never know, after you saw something like that, getting off at 7 it is dark and you never know.”

Another resident was visibly shocked when she learned that a shooting had taken place just down the hill. She declined an interview saying she was worried she might become a victim.

Meanwhile, Reagan Principal Brad Royal was letting people connected with the school know that they had lost one of their own.

“I am deeply saddened to share with you that last night we lost one of our Raiders, Corey Simons,” Royal said in an email. “As a family, we love and we grieve together. I ask that you please keep Corey’s family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have counselors as well as our district’s crisis support team on site tomorrow. If students need to talk at any time, please encourage them to ask their teachers to allow them to come to student services.”

Police said the deaths of Marshall and Simons were the 25th and 26th homicides in Winston-Salem for 2022, compared with 33 homicides by the same date in 2021.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.