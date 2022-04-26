"I thought I was about to die." Christopher Bryant testifies police coerced him into falsely confessing to Nathaniel Jones' murder

A panel of three superior court judges could decide this week whether to exonerate four men convicted as teenagers of murdering NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, in his carport in November 2002.

Three of the four men, who are all in their 30s, finished testifying Tuesday on the seventh day of a hearing that started last week. Their attorneys rested their case Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors with the Forsyth County District Attorney will present their evidence starting Wednesday morning, with the expectation that closing arguments could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon. The judges could make a decision late Wednesday or early Thursday. In order for the men to be exonerated, the decision has to be unanimous.

Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy were charged with Jones’ murder after hours of interrogation at the Winston-Salem Police Department, four days after police found Jones’ body in his carport. Banner was 14 at the time, while the others were 15. They were all convicted of murder in two separate trials in 2004 and 2005.

Bryant was the last person to take the stand Tuesday. He told the judges that a Winston-Salem detective pointed to a vein in his arm and said that would be the place where a needle for lethal injection would go if he did not start telling the “truth.” Minutes later, Bryant said he started lying.

“I thought I was about to die right then,” Bryant said.

As a juvenile in North Carolina, he couldn’t get the death penalty, but Bryant said the threat felt real. He said he thought if he lied, he would go home. He said he thought Winston-Salem police would figure out he was lying.

“I just wanted to get out of there,” he said. “I was there for too long.”

Jones was 61 when he was found dead. Known as a God-fearing friendly man, Jones owned a gas station on New Walkertown Road. He was attacked on the night of Nov. 15, 2002, as he returned home after getting groceries and dropping off his nephew. Jones was beaten, and an autopsy report said that he died from arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack and blunt-force injuries. Days after Jones’ death, Chris Paul, then a standout basketball player for West Forsyth High School, scored 61 points in a game in his grandfather’s honor. Paul went on to play basketball at Wake Forest University before starting his professional career in the NBA. He now plays for the Phoenix Suns.

No definitive physical evidence, such as fingerprints and DNA, tied the men to the crime scene. The only physical evidence was shoe impressions on the hood of Jones’ Lincoln Town Car that authorities said could have come from a pair of Air Force 1s seized from the home where Cauthen and Banner, who are brothers, lived.

Jessicah Black, a 16-year-old girl who hung out with the boys, was a key witness who testified at both trials that she heard some of the boys plan the robbery and was sitting in a park across from Jones’ house where she heard the attack. Now 36, she has since recanted and testified at the hearing that she was coerced into making false statements.

Cauthen, 35, and Banner, 34, are serving a sentence of life in prison, but with the possibility of parole. The two brothers were convicted of first-degree murder. Bryant, Tolliver and Brayboy were all released from prison between 2017 and 2018 after a jury convicted them of second-degree murder. Brayboy was stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Food Lion on New Walkertown Road in August 2019.

The remaining four men applied to the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, which investigated their claims of innocence. The commission held a hearing in March 2020, where the majority of its members determined that there was sufficient evidence that the men might be innocent. That decision led to the hearing of the three-judge panel to determine if the men should be exonerated.

Over the past week, the men have all testified in Forsyth Superior Court that Winston-Salem police interrogated them for hours and coerced them into making false confessions.

Taking the stand Tuesday morning, Banner said Winston-Salem police didn’t threaten him with the death penalty. Winston-Salem police arrested him on Nov. 19, 2002, and he was taken down to the Winston-Salem Police Department, where he denied he was involved.

Then, according to Banner, a police detective came into the room and played a tape recording of Cauthen making his statement.

“The first thing I heard was (Cauthen saying) I hit Mr. Jones first,” Banner said, his voice choked with emotion. He said he didn’t understand why his brother would say that or why he was lying. But at that moment, Banner said, he decided the best thing he could do was start lying, too.

Forsyth County prosecutors have argued through cross-examination that the men weren’t as naive as they have portrayed themselves. They have pointed out that all the men, including Brayboy, had numerous interactions with law-enforcement. Banner’s first interaction with law-enforcement occurred when he was 7, Assistant District Attorney Ben White said during cross-examination.

When Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin cross-examined Cauthen, she asked him whether he was beaten or whether the interview room he was in at the police station was so cold that icicles formed. Cauthen acknowledged he wasn’t beaten and that the room was normal temperature.

But he, like the other men, insisted that the police coerced them through psychological methods to make false confessions. They all said they were kept there for hours and believed they couldn’t leave and that they were told they were lying every time they said they were telling the truth. The men also said police told them they could leave and go home if they would just cooperate.

The boys were arrested and charged with murder after making a recorded statement admitting their involvement in Jones’ murder.

Prosecutors also focused on what they said were inconsistencies in their statements. For example, White said Banner made a statement that police threatened the death penalty during his testimony before the commission in March 2020 but definitively said the opposite in an interview with Julie Bridenstine, a staff attorney for the commission.

When White asked Banner directly whether police mentioned the death penalty during his interrogation, Banner said no.

Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried asked Bryant several questions about whether he was really at a bowling alley later that night. Bryant’s sister testified during his trial that Bryant didn’t go to the bowling alley but Bryant insisted Tuesday that he did go.

Another focus of prosecutors was on communications the men had with former Houston Chronicle reporter Hunter Atkins, who was the first person Jessicah Black recanted to during a 2019 recorded interview.

Martin and Dornfried asked Cauthen and Dornfried asked Bryant about how Atkins had access to certain information that is normally private, such as detailed police reports and juvenile records.

Prosecutors also insinuated that the men were seeking financial gain, pointing to a conversation between Cauthen and his mother in prison where Cauthen mentioned wanting to sue the city of Winston-Salem for $200 million.

When asked what he wanted to tell the judges, Bryant said, “I just pray that y’all make the right decision.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.