Impaired driver gets maximum 8 years in prison for crash that killed 27-year-old in Winston-Salem

A Forsyth County jury convicted a Winston-Salem man of involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to a crash that killed a 27-year-old woman in July 2020.

Rafael Marroquin, 41, of Methodist Drive, was on trial in Forsyth Superior Court last week. He was originally indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. On Friday, the jury convicted Marroquin of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The jury also convicted Marroquin of felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving while his license was revoked, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, according to court documents.

Judge Martin G. McGee sentenced Marroquin to a minimum of six years, one month and a maximum of eight years, four months in prison.

On July 19, 2020, Marroquin was driving an SUV in the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue. It was about 11:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, Winston-Salem police said.

Marroquin's vehicle collided with a vehicle that Stephanie Arely Lopez, 27, of Baden Road, was driving. According to search warrants, Lopez was pinned inside her car and died at the scene.

Winston-Salem police said Marroquin left the scene but was later taken into custody. He gave a police officer an alias, telling the officer that his name was Marco Vin Carillo-Martinez.

Aaron Berlin, a traffic-safety resource prosecutor with the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, and Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding prosecuted the case.

Holly Wilcox, Marroquin's attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

