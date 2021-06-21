In 2010, a newborn's body was found in Winston-Salem. Kernersville woman now indicted in death of ‘Therese, the Little Flower.’

A Forsyth County grand jury indicted a woman on Monday on a charge connected to the death of her newborn girl more than a decade ago.

Jennifer McMillan Crow, 44, of Woodbine Street in Kernersville was indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the death of an infant known as "Therese, the Little Flower." The indictment also names the child as either Adrine or Adrian Crow.

Crow is accused of killing her child on Sept. 11, 2010, a day before Crow's birthday, indictments allege.

On that day, an employee of Planned Parenthood in Winston-Salem found a plastic storage container outside the agency's office in the 3000 block of Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem police said. The container held the body of the newborn girl. The baby was wrapped in a blanket and had on a diaper and a one-piece garment.

Investigators then tried to gather evidence in an attempt to identify the baby and figure out the circumstances that led to her death. No one came forward to claim the baby or identify her. At the time, a state law known as the Infant Abandonment Act allowed parents to leave infants less than 7 days old with a responsible adult at designated safe havens such as hospitals, fire stations or nonprofit community health centers without penalty.