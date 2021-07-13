Indictment: Former treasurer for Forsyth Democrats used party’s debit card for personal expenses

The former treasurer of the Forsyth County Democratic Party was indicted Monday on a charge that he used the party's debit card to make unauthorized purchases, including for car rentals, hotel stays and entertainment excursions.

The amount misappropriated was $1,321 between September 2015 and July 2018.

Donald Kennedy Dunn, 60 of Brook Meadow Court in Lewisville who is also past president of the N.C. Parent Teacher Association, was indicted on one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses.

The indictment alleges that Dunn used a debit card belonging to the Forsyth County Democratic Party to rent cars, buy food and beverages, pay for hotel stays and arrange for entertainment excursions. The indictment said Dunn was not authorized to "procure said services" and that the services "were not for the benefit of the Forsyth County Democratic Party."

Dunn did not return messages seeking comment on several phone numbers associated with him, including a number for his child-care business called Wherry Inc., which is on Waughtown Street. It was not clear from court documents whether he has an attorney.

