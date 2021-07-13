Indictment: Former treasurer for Forsyth Democrats used party’s debit card for personal expenses

The former treasurer of the Forsyth County Democratic Party was indicted Monday on a charge that he used the party's debit card to make unauthorized purchases, including for car rentals, hotel stays and entertainment excursions.
The amount misappropriated was $1,321 between September 2015 and July 2018.
Donald Kennedy Dunn, 60 of Brook Meadow Court in Lewisville who is also past president of the N.C. Parent Teacher Association, was indicted on one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses.
The indictment alleges that Dunn used a debit card belonging to the Forsyth County Democratic Party to rent cars, buy food and beverages, pay for hotel stays and arrange for entertainment excursions. The indictment said Dunn was not authorized to "procure said services" and that the services "were not for the benefit of the Forsyth County Democratic Party."
Dunn did not return messages seeking comment on several phone numbers associated with him, including a number for his child-care business called Wherry Inc., which is on Waughtown Street. It was not clear from court documents whether he has an attorney.
Kevin Farmer, chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said in an email Tuesday that Dunn served as treasurer from April 2015 to March 23, 2019, which was the date of the local party's county convention.
He said that party officials conducted an internal audit in the spring and summer of 2019 and that he and several other members filed an initial campaign finance complaint on Feb. 25, 2019 with the N.C. State Board of Elections. He also said that some party members contacted the Winston-Salem Police Department.
It is not clear what happened with the complaint with the N.C. State Board of Election. Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the state elections board, said that under state law, all campaign finance investigations are confidential.
Anjanette Grube, a spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation, said that the Winston-Salem Police Department requested that the SBI investigate the matter in November 2019.
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department had been called to the Forsyth County Democratic Party’s headquarters on March 18, 2019 to investigate a report of embezzlement, according to an incident report.
Dunn has run twice unsuccessfully for a seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board, in 2010 and 2014. Dunn is the past president of N.C. Parent Teacher Association and has served as a member of the National Parent Teacher Association's board.
Court documents said that he is scheduled to appear in Forsyth Superior Court on Sept. 13.
