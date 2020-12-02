Indictment: He killed a man whose toddler was in the backseat during shooting

A Winston-Salem man has been indicted on charges that he shot into a car stopped last year on South Main Street, killing a man and potentially endangering the lives of the man's toddler son and the child's mother who were inside the car at the time.
The child and the woman were not harmed.
Deedward Devon Glenn, 26, of 23rd Street, was indicted Monday on first-degree murder in the death of Ernerst Rennard Cameron, 23, on Aug. 23, 2019. A Forsyth County grand jury also indicted Glenn on one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle while in operation causing serious bodily injury to a person. The injury was gunshot wounds to Cameron. The indictments said that Cameron's son, Ernest Rennard Cameron Jr. and a woman named Precious Clark were in the car. According to an obituary, Precious Clark is the mother of Cameron's son.
Winston-Salem police went to the intersection of South Main Street and Silas Creek Parkway at 4:13 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2019 on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Cameron sitting in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said someone in another car had fired several shots. Immediately after the shooting, the gunman drove away, traveling west on Silas Creek Parkway.
Support Local Journalism
Lt. Eric Montgomery of the Winston-Salem Police Department said at the time that this was not a road-rage incident. A woman who lives nearby told the Winston-Salem Journal in August that she heard five gunshots and a woman screaming. She declined to identify herself.
He was also indicted on unrelated charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine. The offense date for those charges is Aug. 27, 2019, several days after the fatal shooting.
Naketa Sha'Dawn Glenn, Glenn's sister, is charged with felony obstruction of justice. She is accused of removing her brother's cell phone and keeping it from law-enforcement officials, an arrest warrant alleges.
She is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Jan. 14.
Deedward Glenn is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge.
Michael Hewlett: Five stories I’ll never forget from 2020
Video shows John Neville plead for help in the Forsyth County jail before he was hospitalized and died
The death of John Neville sparked protests and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park in which activists demanded changes from the Forsyth County …
In 2002, Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones was murdered, and two different juries convicted the boys police said committed the crime. …
Russell Tucker, who is on death row, has raised questions about the role race played in jury selection during this trial. His argument stems f…
This story was a reminder of the pain that victims’ families endure, and during the plea hearing of Tyrone Dante Gladden, that pain proved unb…
Irish businessman Jason Corbett died in 2015. According to prosecutors, his wife, Molly Corbett, and her father, Thomas Martens, brutally kill…
336-727-7326
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.