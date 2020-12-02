Indictment: He killed a man whose toddler was in the backseat during shooting

A Winston-Salem man has been indicted on charges that he shot into a car stopped last year on South Main Street, killing a man and potentially endangering the lives of the man's toddler son and the child's mother who were inside the car at the time.

The child and the woman were not harmed.

Deedward Devon Glenn, 26, of 23rd Street, was indicted Monday on first-degree murder in the death of Ernerst Rennard Cameron, 23, on Aug. 23, 2019. A Forsyth County grand jury also indicted Glenn on one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle while in operation causing serious bodily injury to a person. The injury was gunshot wounds to Cameron. The indictments said that Cameron's son, Ernest Rennard Cameron Jr. and a woman named Precious Clark were in the car. According to an obituary, Precious Clark is the mother of Cameron's son.

Winston-Salem police went to the intersection of South Main Street and Silas Creek Parkway at 4:13 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2019 on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Cameron sitting in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said someone in another car had fired several shots. Immediately after the shooting, the gunman drove away, traveling west on Silas Creek Parkway.

